ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $327.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. The company also raised fiscal 2019 outlook on robust pipeline and improvement in bookings. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.41.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $286.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

