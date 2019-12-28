SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Up 7.1%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, 2,514,226 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 724% from the average session volume of 305,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.