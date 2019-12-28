Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Increases By 212.5%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the November 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AE stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1,527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.