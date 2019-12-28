Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Drops By 24.6%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 23.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 308,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 67.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ALJJ opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

