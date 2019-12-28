Short Interest in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Decreases By 18.7%

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $794.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $787.60 and a 200 day moving average of $750.01. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $600.23 and a 12 month high of $812.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

