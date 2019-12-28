Short Interest in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Decreases By 23.4%

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the November 28th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMOT. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $116,978.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,901 shares in the company, valued at $49,421,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,615 shares of company stock worth $3,367,934. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 55.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,543. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $453.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

