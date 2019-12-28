Short Interest in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expands By 16.8%

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 22,730,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

MDRX opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

