Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Increases By 69.5%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the November 28th total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of APDN opened at $4.33 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,282.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

APDN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

