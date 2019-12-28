Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Declines By 32.1%

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $151,435,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,817,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 359.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,915 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 901,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

