Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Drops By 62.1%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the November 28th total of 78,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFH. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 68.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 612,211 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFH opened at $0.43 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

