Short Interest in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Drops By 19.2%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $72.98 on Friday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,370 shares of company stock worth $8,274,205. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 90.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,423,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Avalara by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $105.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp set a $101.00 target price on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

