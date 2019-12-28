Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Increases By 137.4%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the November 28th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.83 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,640.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

