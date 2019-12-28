Short Interest in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Expands By 13.2%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. Also, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 55,000 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYTU. Northland Securities began coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

AYTU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 112,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,923. The company has a market cap of $21.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.53. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

