Short Interest in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Declines By 25.9%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the November 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 234,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,779. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $877.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.