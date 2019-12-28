Short Interest in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expands By 471.4%

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the November 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWEN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

