Short Interest in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Increases By 18.3%

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $828.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.