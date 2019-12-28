Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Drops By 15.4%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $8.32 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caledonia Mining stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

