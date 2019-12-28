Short Interest in Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) Decreases By 53.3%

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the November 28th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Carolina Trust Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.51. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 15.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

