Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Increases By 1,168.9%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 1,168.9% from the November 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:CHKR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

