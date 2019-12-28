Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Increases By 200.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 768.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

CVR opened at $26.40 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.