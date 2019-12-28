Short Interest in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Increases By 43.7%

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 28th total of 702,700 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $12,930,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 256,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.95. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

