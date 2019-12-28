Short Interest in Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Declines By 47.5%

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the November 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Continental Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:CUO opened at $7.50 on Friday. Continental Materials has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter.

About Continental Materials

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

