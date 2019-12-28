Short Interest in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expands By 338.3%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, an increase of 338.3% from the November 28th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

