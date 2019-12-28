Short Interest in CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Rises By 325.4%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 325.4% from the November 28th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.01. CTI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Get CTI Industries alerts:

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative return on equity of 178.50% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter.

CTI Industries Company Profile

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CTI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.