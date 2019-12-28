Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Increases By 88.3%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the November 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DVD opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.10. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

