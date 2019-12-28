Short Interest in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Grows By 49.0%

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the November 28th total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. 111,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,973. Emcor Group has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

