Short Interest in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Expands By 43.5%

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the November 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,748. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

