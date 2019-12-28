Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expands By 16.3%

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

FCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 450,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

