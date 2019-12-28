Short Interest in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Grows By 28.3%

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 28th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,278,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,663,277.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,348. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of istar by 870.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of istar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of istar by 51.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. 898,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,376. istar has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that istar will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

