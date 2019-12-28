Short Interest in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Rises By 41.7%

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 63.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 266,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,285. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $74.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

