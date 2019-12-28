Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expands By 40.7%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KNOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 86,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,829. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $646.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after buying an additional 1,782,545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at about $10,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

