Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Rises By 58.5%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the November 28th total of 522,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Sidoti raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.55 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $830.27 million, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

