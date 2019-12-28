Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Rises By 63.8%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the November 28th total of 230,800 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,109 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OSMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $366.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.53.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

