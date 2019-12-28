Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rises By 76.8%

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the November 28th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SACH stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 47.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at $127,000.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

