Short Interest in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Increases By 71.1%

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the November 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

