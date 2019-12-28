Short Interest in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Rises By 31.3%

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 142,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

