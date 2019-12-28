Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rises By 16.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 13,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,175 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after buying an additional 2,436,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.51.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.13. 4,095,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,157. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

