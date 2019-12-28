Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expands By 16.7%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 1.54. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

