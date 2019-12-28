Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Decreases By 9.8%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

NYSE SUN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 152,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.