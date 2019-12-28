Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Decreases By 11.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 17,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,007,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,116,000 after purchasing an additional 714,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

