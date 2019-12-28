Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Decreases By 16.7%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.52.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 589,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,109. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

