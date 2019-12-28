Short Interest in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Rises By 21.7%

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 54.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 27.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 486,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

