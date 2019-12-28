Short Interest in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Increases By 185.8%

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,000 shares, an increase of 185.8% from the November 28th total of 196,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,762,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $307,661,000 after buying an additional 56,587,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Teekay Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $268.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

