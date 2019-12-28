Short Interest in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Drops By 10.0%

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBPH remained flat at $$25.78 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

