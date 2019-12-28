Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Drops By 23.9%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 437.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 112.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 248,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761. Transcat has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

