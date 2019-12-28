Short Interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Increases By 27.8%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after buying an additional 75,983 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSE traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 181,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

