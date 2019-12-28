Short Interest in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rises By 12.5%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.57.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.17. 732,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 70,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $248.66 per share, with a total value of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,106.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after buying an additional 1,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $94,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

