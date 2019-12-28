Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Drops By 16.8%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

USDP opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 56,200.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 138.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

