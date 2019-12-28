Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Increases By 28.1%

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 28th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.36 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

