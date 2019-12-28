Short Interest in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Decreases By 12.7%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,271,688. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,853,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,098,205,000 after purchasing an additional 801,270 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 51.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $432,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,251 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $135,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $139.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $95.61 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

